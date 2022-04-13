CHS Students Exhibit Artworks

NEW JERSEY – Students of Clifton High School Art Department are exhibiting and selling their artworks at the Clifton Arts Center Gallery. This is an opportunity for all residents to view work created by talented and emerging resident artists. The exhibit opened on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 and ends on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Suggested Donation is $3.00. (Artwork image is by Clifton High School art student Abigail Loeb)

Gallery hours open to the public to view art are from Wednesday through Saturday from 1:00pm – 4:00pm.

Inspired by the Famous Quote; “Every Cloud has a Silver Lining” the Clifton High School Visual Art Teachers & Students felt drawn to this theme for this year’s Annual Student Art Gallery Exhibit. It is often said that Art reflects History and we are most definitely living in historic times. We are all dealing with a pandemic that is ever-changing and it affects each and every one of us in different ways. Students have had to deal with many struggles, obstacles and adjustments to their usual daily life both at home and at school. However, focusing on the negative never changes anything. Instead, we have to remain focused on the positive – find that “Silver Lining” while experiencing difficulties in our lives. Through the therapeutic creation of art, the visual art students have been encouraged to focus on the “Silver Lining” through these current times and focus on the aspects that bring joy, peace and a sense-of-self. This year’s Student Art Gallery Exhibit is dedicated to all of the young and talented student artists. It is with great hope that the art teachers create a lasting impression on all of them as they continue to move forward in positive directions throughout their lives.

The Clifton Arts Center is following the guidelines by Centers for Disease Control(CDC). The health, safety and comfort of our visitors and staff is a priority. At any time, procedures and protocols may change.

The Arts Center is located on the grounds of the Clifton Municipal Complex, near the Well Water on Well Road. Admission fee suggestion is three dollars. For more information check the websites at: www.cliftonartscenter.org or www.cliftonnj.org. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram.