Christophobia and Pro-Homo Propaganda At Paris Summer Olympics

PostEagle

PostEagle July 31, 2024

July 31, 2024 Articles

Articles 0 Comments

By Robert Strybel

Warsaw Correspondent

What organizers had hailed as the world’s most “inclusive” Olympics, began with a blasphemous parody of one of Christianity’s most sacred icons – Leonardo da Vinci’s portrayal of Jesus Christ sharing a final meal with his Twelve Apostles prior to His Crucifixion. A line-up of freaky drag queens, gaudily done up in kitschy wigs, feathers and frills took center stage at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games. Jesus was played by Barbara Butch, a French DJ and LGBTQ+ activist of Jewish descent.

The spectacle sparked worldwide disgust and outrage. Social media were all abuzz, describing the blasphemous parody as an attack on Christians everywhere. Many posters noted that those deriding a Christian sanctity wouldn’t dare ridicule Islam or its prophet Mohamed. In a statement, the French Episcopate said it greatly deplored the mockery and added: “We thank the members of other religious denominations voicing their solidarity with us Christians who have been hurt by the provocation.”

Poland’s former prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki concisely summed up the incident saying: “They are capable of turning even the Olympic Games’ opening ceremony into something disgusting.” House Speaker Mike Johnson said: “The war on our faith and traditional values knows no bounds today. But we know that truth and virtue will always prevail.”

Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini remarked: “Opening the Olympics by insulting billions of Christians in the world was really a very bad start. Very seedy and sleazy, dear Frenchmen!” Bishop Robert Barron of Minnesota called on Catholics to make their voices heard in response to what he called “the gross mockery of the Last Supper.”

The Paris Olympics will also be remembered for its wholesale promotion of LGBTQ+. Rainbow flags were everywhere. and the homo-promoting organiaztion GLAAD worked overtime to popularize “more inclusive” athletics. A “Pride House” was set up in the Olympic park as “a safe and welcoming place” for those who “love differently,”

But that movement’s definition of “inclusivity” is rather one-sided. It rejects those from normal, non-dysfunctional families and excludes hetero males, binaries, conservatives, Christians, clergy and all others who dare disagree with or criticize the eccentricities, dogmatism and intolerance of LGBTQ+ camp. Poland’s Patryk Jaki, a Conservative member of the European Parliament, did not mince words. Calling the “gender-circus mob depraved to the core,” he said: “They endlessly repeat the word ‘tolerance,’ but that is only an empty slogan for the gullible.”