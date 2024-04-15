Chludzinski To Run For State Assembly

PostEagle

PostEagle April 12, 2024

April 12, 2024 Articles

Articles 0 Comments

NEW YORK – A decorated military veteran and law enforcement official who has dedicated his life to serving his town and his country, Patrick Chludzinski has been endorsed by the Erie County Republican and Conservative committees to run for the New York State Assembly in the 143rd district (Cheektowaga and Lancaster, and the Villages of Depew, Lancaster, and Sloan)

Born and raised in the Village of Sloan, Pat is a life-long resident of the Town of Cheektowaga. As a first-time candidate for public office, he is committed to representing the values and best interests of his community in our state capital. He possesses the strength and the courage necessary to stand up to the special interests and status quo that has made our state less safe, and less affordable while diminishing our quality of life. Pat Chludzinski is running for the State Assembly to bring the change we desperately need.

Pat joined the Cheektowaga Police Department in 1999 as a Patrolman, and through his work ethic, dedication, and professionalism, has steadily risen through the ranks over the last twenty-five years. He became a Patrol Sergeant in 2008, was promoted to Lieutenant in 2013 and accepted his current assignment as Detective Lieutenant of the Youth and Family Offense Unit in 2022. Pat is especially proud of being named Commander of the Cheektowaga Police Honor Guard Unit in 2014, a post he holds to this day.

Pat’s commitment to excellence is evident in his successful completion of twenty-six law enforcement training courses over his career. His exceptional service to the residents of Cheektowaga has been recognized with numerous Letters of Commendation, and six Distinguished Conduct Awards, two of which were presented for his apprehension of armed robbers.

Pat is a veteran of the United States Army and served in the Army National Guard. After the devastating attacks of 9/11, Pat was activated and assisted in the search and rescue efforts at the World Trade Center. During Operation Iraqi Freedom, Pat served as a machine gunner in Baghdad conducting counter insurgency and high value target search missions, as well as serving with a quick response force to suppress enemy activity. He is the recipient of two Army Commendation Medals with Combat Valor Device, a National Defense Service Medal, a Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, and Armed Forces Reserve Medal and a Combat Service Badge.

While public safety and public service have been Pat Chludzinski’s passions, they have also informed him and made him ready to serve as our next State Assemblymember. Pat’s career has given him a close-up view of how poor public policy decisions like bail reform and the mishandling of the migrant crisis have made our community less safe. He has seen firsthand the struggles young families and senior citizens are forced to endure when high taxes and misguided spending policies make it difficult for Western New Yorkers to make ends meet. No one knows the challenges and the needs of the residents of the 143rd Assembly District better than Pat Chludzinski, and no one has a better record of service to prove they are ready for the job.

Prior to joining the Cheektowaga Police Department, Pat received an associate degree in Science Humanities from Erie Community College and studied Psychology and Criminal Justice at Buffalo State College. Pat and his wife Tanya are the proud parents of three daughters, Ava (16), Kendra (14), and Reyha (8).

For more information about Pat, go to ChludzinskiForAssembly.com, or email patrickchludzinski143rd@gmail.com

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ChludzinskiForAssembly/