Chipotle Fundraiser For Clifton Library

CLIFTON, NJ – Help support the FRIENDS of the Clifton Public Library!



The FRIENDS of Clifton Public Library present a Chipotle fundraiser at 380 Route 3, Clifton, NJ, 07014, on Tuesday, February 4th, from 4-8pm.

Chipotle donates 25% of your order to the FRIENDS when you show a printed or digital flyer prior to paying. Pick up a flyer at the Clifton Main Library, 292 Piaget Avenue or the Allwood Branch Library, 44 Lyall Road, or show a digital copy and present it to your cashier prior to paying. Don't order delivery or through a separate app – online orders will only count for pickup using the promo code X7QVDAJ on the official Chipotle App or on chipotle.com. It is valid only at this location. Delivery orders and gift cards do not qualify. Any questions, please call the Clifton Library, 973-772-5500, Allwood Library 973-471-0555 or visit the Clifton Library website, www.cliftonpl.org

Thank you for your support! We hope to see you there!