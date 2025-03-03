Cheese Pierogi w/ Cabbage & Bacon
March 2, 2025
INGREDIENTS
1 pkg. (16 oz.) frozen potato & cheese pierogi
4 oz. sliced bacon, cut into 1/2” pieces
1 T. vegetable oil
1/2 small head green cabbage (1 1/4 lc.), cut into 1/2” pieces
1 jumbo onion – thinly sliced
2 medium tomatoes
2 tsp. distilled white vinegar
1/2 tsp. sugar
In large saucepot, prepare pierogi in boiling salted water as label directs; drain. Meanwhile, in 12” skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until browned. With slotted spoon, transfer bacon to paper towels to drain. Discard all but 1 T. bacon fat from skillet. Add vegetable oil to skillet and heat over medium-high heat. Add cabbage and onion and cook, covered 10 minutes stirring occasionally. Dice 1 tomato; cut remaining tomato into thin wedges. Add diced tomato, white vinegar, sugar, and 1/2 tsp. salt to cabbage mixture and cook 5 min., uncovered, stirring frequently. Tuck pierogi and tomato wedges into cabbage mixture; heat through. Sprinkle with bacon.
Recipe by Manya “Dybicz” Lewandowski
