Charity Motorcycle Run Waives Registration Fees

NEW JERSEY – All registration fees for the August 21 Responders Run 4th Annual Motorcycle Run have been waived courtesy of a donation from an anonymous donor, according to Bob Nesoff Responders Run president.

“The annual run had been impacted by Covid-19 and then a massive rainout,” Nesoff said. “It had an effect on our ability to make donations. The donor came forward and offered to cover the cost for registrants and we gratefully accepted.”

The run raises funds to assist the families of First Reponders-police, fire, EMTs and military seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. The organization was able to present checks to the family of a Jersey City detective murdered by urban terrorists, the eight-year-old daughter of a Bergen County Green Beret killed in combat and the family of a Rockland County volunteer firefighter killed while trying to save residents of a senior citizens facility.

The Run will cover about a 50-mile route and then return to the starting point for food and soft drinks, pizza from local eateries, Sabrett hot dogs and more.. An autographed football donated by the New York Giants Football Team will be raffled off. There will also be gift certificates to Jersey Mike’s.

The Run will be from the Paramus VFW (at the intersection of Route 4 West and Route 17 North). The VFW is at 6 East Winslow Place, Paramus.

Responders Run also donates annually to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation and the Disabled American veterans. The organization is incorporated as a non-profit and has been awarded a 501(c)3 by the IRS.

For further information, contact Bobmetnews@aol.com.