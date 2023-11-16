Change God’s Law???!!!!

Greetings: As if we don’t have enough to think about and worry about these days…..and so….. I’ve provided even more for you to meditate on!! But fear not!!!! I’ve also included some solutions!!!!

What happened to our society, what happened to our “civilization”? The pathetic answer is that we have turned our back on Jesus, who is all Truth, all Beauty, and all Goodness! Look at the arts that were commonplace when we were still Christian! By forgetting Jesus, we have willingly entered into a world of chaos, confusion, cruelty, darkness, ugliness, violence, and stupidity. Note that I said “willingly”! We have WILLINGLY embraced all negativity and stupidity, and THAT is the pathetic thing about “civilization” today.

Note that Christianity does not “progress” or “change” with the times. If it did, it would be a false and confusing minor superstition. We must not be deceived into thinking there is a progressive or liberal form of Christianity. Such a “Christianity” doesn’t exist because the truth never changes, and Jesus never changes. God and His Word are the same yesterday, today, and tomorrow. (Hebrews 13:7-8) As St. Bruno said, “While the world changes, the Cross stands firm.” When you hear any of our clergy talking about the need for “updating,” “modernizing,” or “changing” the Church watch out!!!! They are not of God!!!!!

We have made our Faith and Jesus Himself, into nothing more than a cuddly comfort toy to be used….. but not lived, not known, not loved! Religion has become a mere cultural social club. St. John Paul II reminds us that “Man has meaning, in this world, only as the image and likeness of God” but today we have eliminated God and sooooo….. we are arriving at a point of total meaninglessness!

The biggest evidence of our fall and decline was made evident when we allowed our churches to be shut down for fear of a little germ! Few gave it a second thought because they no longer understood or believed that God is all powerful, all loving, all knowing and all mighty. Most people in the weakness of faith willingly accepted their religion as a mere non-essential part of their lives…. and so….. they allowed our churches to be shut down and willingly denied themselves the Life-Giving Sacraments of Jesus!

Was there even a possibility that without Jesus, things would return to “normal” or get better after we decided than maybe a germ that has a 99% recovery rate isn’t so dangerous after all? Look out the window: We are on the brink of World War III and a nuclear holocaust!!!!! Homelessness, poverty, immorality, perversion, confusion, and violence are the norm!!!! Meaningless and tacky art is simply a sad symptom and reflection of our decadence, mental poverty, and faithlessness! God without man is still God, but man without God is nothing….. and I’m afraid THAT is where we are, and THAT is what we are…. today……NOTHING!

What are we to do and what can we do? Obviously, we have to do something to build up our faith and come to a true knowledge and love for Jesus and the Church, He gave us! How can we do that?

Each of us must go out of our way to search out faith-filled individuals and faith-filled churches and parishes. Then we must study and pray and work with our companions in faith so as to be strengthened and empowered by God in Jesus Christ! Then, and only then, will we be able to fight the demons and their minions who are taking over! Only then, with Jesus, will be able to save our civilization, our society, our nation, our families and our world!!!

Keep in mind that “impossible” is not in God’s dictionary. We must learn, with Him, to take it out of ours! “The things which are impossible with men are possible with God.” (St. Luke 18: 27)

God is peace, order, goodness, truth and beauty. When we focus our energy on Him, our civilization and society will mirror that and become that! And remember this…… God loves us…. each and every one of us….. intimately and completely! Sooooo the solution to all our problems it to simply turn to God!!!! All we have to do is go to God and follow HIS way!!!!! God bless you, Fr. Charles

