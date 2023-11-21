Celebrating Polish Culture In The Nation’s Capital

November 20, 2023

In just a few weeks the Polish American Arts Association of Washington, D.C. will be celebrating their annual Wigilia. Once again, they will share the traditional opłatek, feast on familiar Polish holiday dishes, and sing our beloved kolędy.

A number of the members and guests have enjoyed the PAAA Wigilia with their families, and are making it part of their annual holiday celebrations. The Association invites you to bring along young children: free attendance for those under six and special low price for those under sixteen. A greatly reduced price is offered to students.

They look forward to welcoming members, friends from their sister organizations, and anyone who wishes to be part of their family. Let’s make this a true celebration of our age-old Polish traditions and culture.

The PAAA Wigilia will be held on Sunday, December 10th at 4:00 p.m. at Saint Luke Catholic Church, Bishop Flaherty Hall, 7001 Georgetown Pike, McLean, VA 22101.

Artistic program featuring Laura Kafka-Price, Valerie Dzielski, Alvin Smithson, Wanda O’Brien-Trefil, Stasia and Olek Skrypczuk plus koledy singing by all.

Tickets: $135 Adult; $70 Student; $25 Children under 16; under 6 free.

Make checks payable to PAAA, and mail to: Margaret Butler, 13321 Copper Ridge Rd., Germantown, MD 20874 or you can pay online via PayPal https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=LZPBNLBW3EF7W

Our Holiday cards are available for purchase! Designed by Polish-American artist Steve Zazenski especially for PAAA, these limited-edition cards are a sure way to make your Christmas greetings extra special this year. Please consider purchasing a set today. All proceeds support our Scholarship Program. Thank you!