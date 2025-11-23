Celebrating 25 Years of Creativity

CLIFTON, NJ – Celebrate 25 Years of Creativity at the Clifton Arts Center! The Clifton Arts Center invites the community to join in celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Clifton Arts Center with the special exhibition by Clifton Association of Artists ~ “Celebrating 25 Years of Creativity.” The exhibition runs from November 19 through December 20, 2025, and is open Wednesdays through Saturdays, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Come meet the talented local artists at the Opening Meet & Greet Reception on Saturday, November 22nd, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon of art, conversation, and creativity as Clifton’s artists showcase their passion for the arts.

This exhibit is a joyful tribute to the Clifton Arts Center’s 25-year legacy of inspiring imagination, fostering creativity, and bringing people together through the arts. Works on display include paintings in oil, acrylic, pastel, and watercolor, as well as photography and sculpture — reflecting the incredible diversity and spirit of our artistic community.

Founded in 1963, the Clifton Association of Artists has long served as a cornerstone for local art and culture, providing a creative space for artists of all levels. The group is proudly sponsored by the City of Clifton Recreation Department.

Gallery Hours at Clifton Arts Center are Wednesdays–Saturdays, 1:00–4:00 p.m. Note: Closed November 27–29; open Saturday, December 13 from 9:00 a.m.–12:00 noon only. For more information, call the Clifton Arts Center Office at 973-472-5499 (Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.).

The Arts Center is located on the grounds of the Clifton Municipal Complex, near the Well Water on Well Road. Admission fee suggestion is three dollars. For more information check the websites at: www.cliftonartscenter.org or www.cliftonnj.org. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram.