Caroling Together and Traditional Polish Foods

PostEagle

PostEagle December 11, 2023

December 11, 2023 Featured

Featured 0 Comments

Please Join the Kosciuszko Foundation Holiday Festivities!

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Come to our traditional sing-a-long of Polish and American Carols & Christmas songs, accompanied by our beloved pianist, Martin Labazevitch.

We will also enjoy a special performance by the folk group Slaveya – a vocal ensemble featuring Eastern European folk music. Slaveya sings traditional and sacred songs from the orthodox Balkans and Caucasus traditions.

The event will take place on Saturday, December 16th, 6:00 p.m. at the KF DC Center, 2025 O Street NW, Washington, D.C.

We will treat you to a traditional Polish Christmas Meal! We will start at 6:00 pm with greetings and sharing traditional Polish opłatek (Christmas Wafer).

We will treat you to the most popular Polish holiday specialties, such as barszcz z uszkami (red borscht with dumplings), pierogi z kapustą (sauerkraut pierogies), traditional desserts, and more.

Tickets: Non-member: $45; KF Member: $35; Children under 12 – FREE. This is a very popular event. Please reserve your spot by RSVP below by Thursday, Dec. 14th as our space is limited.

Go to https://form.jotform.com/233385439317159