"Capture Clifton" – Digital Photo Contest

October 26, 2023

Clifton News

Clifton News 0 Comments

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Arts Center is hosting “Capture Clifton”. It is the first digital photo contest for Clifton residents. The contest, for amateur photographers who live in Clifton, encourages residents to photograph their favorite scene of Clifton outdoors, including architecture and landscapes.

10 finalists will be selected and showcased at an Award Ceremony on Saturday, January 13th, 2024. 3 Winners will be selected and awarded $100 each.

“We’re excited to have Clifton residents engage with the Arts Center and share their photography while also showcasing beautiful scenes from around the city,” said Arts Center Director, Roxanne Cammilleri.

Photos will be judged by a panel of judges that include:

MaryAnn Baskinger, Board Chair, Clifton Arts Center Inc., Former Clifton Public Schools District Arts Supervisor, and teacher.

Mike Bertelli, President, Clifton Arts Center Advisory Board

Julie Chrobak, CHS Art Teacher, United Scenic Artist 829, IATSE Scenic Artist

Tom Hawrylko, Editor & Publisher, Clifton Merchant Magazine

Beth Slanina, CHS Art Teacher, Digital Photography Instructor, HS Yearbook Advisor

To submit a photo for consideration, residents can visit the Arts Center website at www.cliftonartscenter.org/photo-contest and click on the link to upload their photo. Each submission requires a $10 donation be made to Clifton Arts Center, Inc., the nonprofit organization that raises money to support the Arts Center. All proceeds will offset the cost of the contest and benefit programs at the Arts Center.

The deadline to submit a photo for consideration is December 15th.

To learn more, visit the Arts Center website at www.cliftonartscenter.org

The Clifton Arts Center is located on the grounds of the Clifton Municipal Complex, near the Well Water on Well Road. Admission fee suggestion is three dollars. For more information check the websites at: www.cliftonartscenter.org or www.cliftonnj.org. Like us/follow us on Facebook or on Instagram.