Candyland In Clifton!

Post Eagle November 15, 2025

CLIFTON, NJ – Just in time for the holidays, on Saturday, December 13, 2025, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., the Clifton Recreation Department will present a wonderful family adventure at the Candyland event, taking place at the Clifton City Hall Municipal Complex. Put on your hat, mittens and scarf and enjoy the continuous activities running throughout the evening. Have the time of your life as you take a ride on the Santa Express Train, fly and bounce at the Reindeer Flight School, use your night vision to find candy canes at the Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt, play interactive games in the Candy Cane Play Station, DIY holiday crafts, sit by the fire pits and warm-up, enjoy a hot chocolate and cookies at the Santa Snack Shack (other food items will be available for purchase), write a letter to Santa Claus and visit with Santa Claus (don’t forget your camera to take Santa photos). At the Candyland event, you will also have the opportunity to teach your children about the joy of giving. The Clifton FMBA Local 21 will be onsite to collect new or slightly used coats (adult & children) and The Power of One will join them to collect new toys (ages newborn to 13).

Pre-registration is preferred and gives you a discount. Register online at www.cliftonrec.com (online registration ends 12/11) or at the Recreation Office-City Hall, 900 Clifton Ave. 2nd Floor. The pre-registration cost is $8.00 per person (both parents and children ages 3 & up are required to pay) and includes all activities listed above. Children can’t go into event areas without parental supervision. On the day of the event, tickets will cost $12.00 per person. Participants must pick up wristbands at the registration tent on the night of the event upon arrival. The event will be held if snow or rain is in the forecast and may be altered into a drive through event with altered activities due to weather. Call the Recreation Weather Hotline at (973) 470-5680 for weather related event updates. This event is sponsored in part by JK Realty.