Calling All Giacomo Puccini and Opera Fans!

CLIFTON, NJ – FRIENDS of the Clifton Public Library (FOCPL) are excited to announce a program for all opera and classical music lovers. We are pleased to host Maestro Robert Butts, conductor, composer and educator, who will share his insights and observations about the famous composer, Giacomo Puccini.

Among his over 40 compositions, Puccini is probably best known for his operas Tosca, Madama Butterfly and La bohème.

About Maestro Butts:

He holds degrees in music education, conducting and musicology. Maestro Butts has taught in the Casperson School of Graduate Studies at Drew University, Montclair State University, College of St. Elizabeth and Fairleigh Dickinson University. He lectures regularly for New Jersey Council for the Humanities, The New Jersey Symphony and the NJ State Opera.

Please join us for this special musical presentation. There will be time for Q & A.

WHAT: Maestro Robert Butts lecture on the operas of Giacomo Puccini

WHEN: Thursday June 12 from 1-3 pm

WHERE: The Clifton Public Library -292 Piaget Ave.

About FRIENDS of the Clifton Public Library

* We raise funds to enhance library services to the public

* We sponsor special events for children and teens

* We offer cultural and educational programming for adults

* We encourage community awareness of library services FRIENDS are a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization staffed by volunteers.