Call for Papers – Totalitarianism Across History

Totalitarianism Across History and Disciplines Conference

November 15-16, 2022

Call for papers – Totalitarianism in East-Central Europe 1939-1989: History and Memory

The Pilecki Institute of Solidarity and Valor in Warsaw invites graduate students and post-doctoral scholars from all disciplines to submit proposals for papers regarding any aspect of totalitarianism, from a broad theoretical and historical perspective, to be delivered at a conference organized jointly by the Pilecki Institute in Warsaw, Poland, and Valdosta State University, in partnership with the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Washington, D.C.

The history of confronting totalitarianism, both as a personal and a collective experience, delivers a universal message in the face of contemporary challenges of radical political evil. Totalitarian regimes marked their presence in the 20th Century as a phenomenon of industrial mass society, political violence and militarized mono-parties.

In addition to invited panelists, guest speakers from Poland and the U.S. will deliver keynote papers and participate in round table discussions, bringing together broad expertise from both Western and East European perspectives and creating an invaluable cross-cultural and cross-disciplinary forum to explore all facets of the experience of totalitarianism.

Topics to be discussed may include but are not in any way limited to the following:

theoretical framework of totalitarianism: its origins, evolution and future

historical and contemporary totalitarian regimes and their comparison

totalitarianism without a state – to what extent can the term “totalitarianism” be adopted?

individual and collective experience of living under the totalitarian regimes

transitions between authoritarian and totalitarian regimes

patterns of creation and dissolution of totalitarian regimes

transitional and international justice over totalitarian regimes

foundations of the totalitarian regime and its aspects: ideology, secret services, bureaucracy, monoparty, mass and selective violence

remembrance of totalitarianism: it’s contemporary perception and socio-political influence

The conference will take place at Valdosta State University in Valdosta, Georgia on November 15-16, 2022. Duration of lectures: 15-20 minutes. Participation in the conference is free of charge. Conference language: English. The deadline for applications is September 15, 2022.

Applications should be made by filling in the attached form and emailing it to academy@instytutpileckiego.pl

The organizers will help in arranging accommodations.

For more information go to www.instytutpileckiego.pl