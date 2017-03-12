Calendar – Week of March 7th

PPE 4 UKRAINE – Firefighters Helping Firefighters

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Fire Department and Clifton FMBA 21 are collecting personal protective equipment for our brother and sister firefighters in Ukraine. We will be collecting the following: turnout coats, turnout pants, Nomex hoods, firefighting gloves, extrication gloves, fire helmets, firefighting boots, fire axes, Halligan tools, long boards, cervical collars, disposable gloves. By appointment only. Bring to the Clifton DPW, 307 E. 7th St., Clifton, NJ 07011 from March 9th through March 23, 2022.

Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Moose Lodge 657, 1268 Main Ave., Clifton invite all to a CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE DINNER on Saturday, March 12th at 2 p.m. Only $10.00 includes salad, coffee and dessert. For more information or reservations, call Cindy 973-941-8975 or Lodge 973-772-8016.