Clifton’s Bunny Bash Was Egg-cellent!

PostEagle April 8, 2024

CLIFTON, NJ – On Saturday, March 23rd, the Clifton Recreation Department held its Annual Bunny Bash at Christopher Columbus Middle School. Although it was a rainy day, Clifton residents came out by the hundreds to participate in the day’s modified event schedule. Around 588 individuals of all ages were in attendance at the event.

Participants came to Mrs. Bunny’s Playstation and played a variety of games to collect goodies such as trinket toys and candy. Participants also had the opportunity to visit with Mr. Bunny, receive a special treat, and take pictures. There also was a Jelly Bean Guess in which over 100 participants were tasked with estimating the number of jelly beans in a jar. The winner received the jar of jellybeans.

The Bunny Bash also featured an Easter Bonnet Parade led by Mrs. Bunny. Winners received a bag of goodies, gift card, and trophies. This year’s winners included: Majesty Castro, Brianna Toro, Rae Quelix, Grace Labriola, Luciano Colon, and Loreal Castro. All other participants received an entry goody bag and outdid themselves with fantastic hat creations. Participants also got to get their faces painted like a bunny, make crafts, get tattoos, and visit with the Clifton Health Department and Stew Leonards of Clifton at their tables featuring lots of giveaways, character visits, and games.

Financial/In-kind donations were received by private organizations and residents of Clifton to help defray the cost of prizes for the event. This year’s contributors included: Stew Leonards of Clifton, Clifton Health Department, Clifton Moose Lodge #657, The Kiwanis Club of Clifton, and the American Legion Post #347. The success of the morning’s events would not have been possible without the help of our numerous volunteers in the community and the Clifton High School Key Club and JROTC program!