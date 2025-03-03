Bunny Bash

NEW JERSEY – The Clifton Recreation Department and the Clifton Board of Recreation are proud to announce that the Bunny Bash will be held on Saturday, April 12, 2025, from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Nash Park on Lexington Avenue across from the Hot Grill. This FREE family fun event offers a variety of activities celebrating the Easter Bunny and his friends. There is a full array of bunny-themed activities geared toward children ages 3-12.

Children ages 8-12 can enter the “Bunny Hop” to see how many times they can hop on a pogo stick for a maximum of 5 minutes. The highest scoring boy and girl in each age group will win a prize (you must use the pogo stick provided by the Recreation Department, no exceptions). Contest will run from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. and contestants should return at 11:00 a.m. on the basketball court for results.

Be the grandest lady or gentleman when you present your hand-made Easter Bonnet, with all the thrills upon it, at our Annual Easter Bonnet Parade and Contest. Register your hat at the event inside the playground area by the fieldhouse. All entries must be registered by 10:15 a.m. Once registered, the parade and judging will be led by Mrs. Bunny. Meet at the front entrance of the playground at 10:30 a.m. wearing your Easter Bonnet. Prizes will be awarded for various categories. The contest is open to children and adults. All participants will receive a small gift.

Visit Mrs. Bunny’s Playstation featuring a variety of carnival-style games and activities, including tattoos, bunny basketball, carrot toss, ring around the bunny, the bunny launch, egg golf, crafts, and the egg run (for children ages 3-12 only. Participants may visit this activity station only once and must be able to participate without parental assistance/accompaniment), face painting at the “Bunny Beauty Shop” and rides including the “Bunny Train” and “Bunny Bounce”.

Bring your cameras and visit with Mr. Bunny at his Bunny Hut in the playground area to take a photo. All participants will receive a special treat for visiting. Pets are welcome to take a photo with Mr. Bunny as well and will receive their own special treat. All pets visiting must be licensed with the City of Clifton and be able to interact calmly with other animals and people. Participants may only visit this station once.

Enjoy breakfast as a family at the Famous Hot Grill across the street from the park beginning at 9:00 a.m. and while you are enjoying your breakfast treats, Mrs. Bunny will come around to say hello and give Easter greetings to you and your family. Breakfast is at your own expense. Mrs. Bunny will be there from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m.

This event will take place rain or shine. If inclement weather is expected, the event will be altered into a drive-through/ or walk through Bunny Trail, or conducted indoors at a school site (location to be determined). You can call the weather hotline at (973) 470-5680 after 6:30 a.m. for updated event plans and information on the day of the event. If you would like more information or would like to volunteer for the Bunny Bash visit our website at www.cliftonrec.com or call the Clifton Recreation Department at (973) 470-5956. “Hop” to see you there!