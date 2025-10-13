Bull Durham Opens At Paper Mill

by James Dombrowski

NEW JERSEY – America’s best regional playhouse owning a Tony Award for its legendary productions in Milburn, N.J. begins the 2025-26 season with Bull Durham running through November 2.

The romantic comedy based on a very successful film featured over 25 years ago is timeless in its humorous themes. Slightly vulgar yet fitting for 2025 now that curse words are much more acceptable.

Conductor Vadim Feichtner blends a masterful score mixing witty lines with catchy songs. The mixing of dialogue which is mostly sung yet fully understood is difficult from a production standpoint. Baseball is the best sport to tell a story because of the length of the season and the amount of games played over 9 months; the story combines the sport with romance. The travel from city to city and the home stands has always attracted single woman to become fans. Love and pain makes this a noteworthy show.

Disney’s Frozen is scheduled to open on November 26. Kudos to Mark S. Hoebee and Michael Stotts for their continued success in making the Paper Mill Playhouse the Broadway Theater of New Jersey.