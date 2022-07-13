Brzezinski Says “Poland Is Safe”

Mark Brzezinski, Ambassador of the United States to Poland, says in an interview with ‘Gazeta Polska’

‘It can be said that our military cooperation has never been so close because never before have American troops been stationed in Poland in this formula. Before that, we cooperated in Iraq, which was a completely different battlefield, whether in Kosovo or Afghanistan, but these were the territories of third countries. Now we are here in Poland with you. There is a phenomenon of harmonization of the actions of both armies, and this has an impact on the multi-level and thorough strengthening of our combat preparedness. Poles need to understand this, we have a high and multi-level combat readiness here, which is security in all directions’ – Mark Brzezinski, US ambassador to Poland, says in an interview with ‘Gazeta Polska’.

The interview was conducted by Tomasz Sakiewicz and Maciej Kożuszek with ‘Gazeta Polska’ www.gazetapolska.pl