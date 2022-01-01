“Breakthrough Art” – Outreach Community Art Project

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Arts Center and Clifton Recreation Department present “Breakthrough Art” an outreach community art project on Tuesday, July 26th from 5:30 pm-7:30 pm outside the grounds of Clifton Arts Center. This is a free event and open to all age groups.

Clifton Recreation Department will be supplying the materials. Local Clifton pharmacy, Green Apple Pharmacy will provide the vaccine caps to be used to make artworks which are sanitized and safe for use. Green Apple Pharmacy will also provide water bottles and ice tea beverages for everyone that participates.

Registration required. Please register online at www.cliftonrec.com.

Visitors and participants will also have the opportunity to visit inside the Arts Center Gallery and view the artwork of “Genes & Genius” by Gary Erbe and Chantell Van Erbe’.

Recycling art from scrapes especially during the pandemic has been a popular art therapeutic process as well as creating unique art. Medical professionals have been creating mosaic like art from the caps and scraps. Canadian nurse, Shawn Toovey from St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver stated “every vaccine cap symbolizes hope”. Dr. Julia McKillen, anesthesiologist created “Vial Cap Eye” which was published in The Journal of American Society of Anesthesiology in October of 2021. She stated, “I started collecting the caps and at the end of the day, I would look down at my collection and instead of focusing on the pain it represented, I focused on the beauty I could create.”

“Breakthrough Art” project is another way for the Clifton community to take recycle items and make them into unique and meaningful art.

The Arts Center is located on the grounds of the Clifton Municipal Complex (900 Clifton Ave., Clifton, NJ 07013), near the Well Water on Well Road. Admission fee suggestion is three dollars. For more information check the websites at: www.cliftonartscenter.org or www.cliftonnj.org. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram.