Big Bargains At Friends' of Ocean County Library Popup Sale

January 16, 2024

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events 0 Comments

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Warm up your winter with some fresh, hot reads! The Friends of the Ocean County Library – Toms River invite you to browse for bargains during their popup used book sale in the OCL Toms River Branch, 11 AM until 3 PM Saturday, February 17.

The Friends will display a large selection of gently used hardcovers and paperbacks, along with compact discs and DVDs. All items have been generously donated.

Transactions are on a cash-only basis. Each sale helps the Friends support the Library through programs, fundraising and donations. New members are always welcome. Applications can be found at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/oclfriends or at any OCL branch.

For more information, stop by the OCL Toms River Branch, 101 Washington Street, call (732) 349-6200, or visit www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events.

Keep up with Library programs and events at www.theoceancountylibrary.org, and on