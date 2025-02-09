Become A Pysanky Egg Decorator

…at the Ocean County Library Long Beach Island Branch

SURF CITY, NJ– Welcome springtime through an ancient, delicate method of folk art that symbolizes renewal. Join artist Jennifer Santa Maria for the Ukrainian Pysanky Egg Decorating Workshop at the Ocean County Library Long Beach Island Branch, 2 PM Saturday, March 1.

Often called Ukrainian eggs, Pysanky is the art of drawing patterns with hot beeswax on eggshells which are then dyed. Repeating the process creates multi-colored patterns that are revealed when the wax is removed.

Through her Flame Tip Studio LLC, Jennifer leads “batik egg” workshops in galleries, museums and libraries all along the East Coast, spreading the Pysanky heritage with time-honored methods to create non-traditional imagery and secular themes in a process she characterizes as meditative, restorative, and artistic.

“My work features art nouveau imagery, themes that reference the natural world, the idea of ‘mother,’ femininity, and metamorphosis,” Jennifer said.

“I was taught the process as it has been done for thousands of years, with simple tools, candle flame, organic eggs, and a clear state of mind,” Jennifer comments on her website, noting that it has prompted explorations of family and cultural lore. “Today, this timeless art form continues to serve as a symbol of peace and hope in a chaotic world.”

People of all artistic skill levels, beginner to advanced, are welcome to take part. All materials will be provided. Seating space is limited. Please register at https://tinyurl.com/OclLbiPysanky to attend this free program.

For more information, stop by the OCL Long Beach Island Branch, 217 South Central Avenue, Surf City, or call (609) 494-2480. See the full schedule of Library programs in the online Calendar of Events.

