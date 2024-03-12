Autism Resources Fair In Toms River

March 11, 2024

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Autistic individuals, people with developmental disabilities, their families and their caregivers can find a wealth of useful information and support at the Ocean County Library’s 2024 Autism Resources Fair in the OCL Toms River Branch, 10 AM until 3 PM Saturday, April 13.

For the first time, the Library will host two Autism Resources Fairs on separate dates. The second will be held in the Library’s Little Egg Harbor Branch, 10 AM until 3 PM Saturday, October 19.

Visitors in Toms River can gather information from 44 support groups, medical professionals, therapists, advocates, schools, nonprofit and public agencies, and vendors to suit their needs. There will be three education-oriented workshops.

“Out-of-District Placement: How to Know When It’s Right for Your Child,” presented by John J. Mulholland Jr., Executive Director of the Association of Schools and Agencies for the Handicapped (ASAH), Hamilton Square, NJ.

presented by John J. Mulholland Jr., Executive Director of the Association of Schools and Agencies for the Handicapped (ASAH), Hamilton Square, NJ. “IEP Meetings: What to Expect and How to Prepare,” presented by Peg Kinsell, Director of Public Policy, SPAN Parent Advocacy Network, Newark, NJ.

presented by Peg Kinsell, Director of Public Policy, SPAN Parent Advocacy Network, Newark, NJ. “Special Education Law in New Jersey: An Overview,” presented by attorney Andrew Meltzer of Sussan Greenwald & Wesler, Cranbury, NJ.

Light refreshments and light entertainment will be provided, along with a calm coloring area, tween and teen crafting, and more. For a brief respite, visit the Sensory Space on the Branch’s upper level. Free parking will be available in the Toms River Township Parking Garage, adjacent to the Branch.

The Autism Resources Fair is sponsored by the Ocean County Library Foundation. Registration is not required to attend this free event. To ensure seating for certain programs, registration at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/autism is required. Workshop registrants are eligible to receive professional development certificates.

For more information, visit the Toms River Branch, 101 Washington Street, call (732) 349-6200, or keep up with new details online through the OCL Autism Resources Center.

