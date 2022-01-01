Auditions for ‘Man of La Mancha’

Theater League of Clifton To Hold Auditions for the Classical Musical ‘Man of La Mancha’

NEW JERSEY – The Theater League of Clifton will hold auditions for its mainstage production of the Broadway classic “Man of La Mancha” on May 5, 6, 7 and call backs on May 9 at Living Hope Presbyterian Church, 303 Maplewood Ave., Clifton. Audition sessions will run from 7-9 p.m. except for Saturday, May 7, 1-3 p.m.

The cast of approximately 20 performers will include the main characters, Don Quixote, Sancho Panza and Aldonza, and an ensemble of prisoners that double as various other supporting characters. All members of the cast must sing. Actors with stage-combat experience, tumbling skills, and a solo dancer are sought for supporting roles.

Those auditioning should be prepared to sing 16 bars: accompanist (bring sheet music) or Bluetooth playback provided. A detailed cast breakdown is available on the Theater League’s website: (www.theaterleagueofclifton.com).

PHOTO: Maren Sugarman (left) and John Traier

Maren Sugarman will direct the musical, while Steve Zimmerman serves as the musical director. John Traier is the producer. The show will be staged at the Clifton High School auditorium, 333 Colfax Ave., on July 15, 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24.

Founded in 2005, the Theater League of Clifton is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering an appreciation of the arts through theatrical performances, while providing quality entertainment for all ages. The Theater League of Clifton welcomes volunteers in all aspects of performance and production.

M. Gabriele