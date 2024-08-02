“Artistic Endeavors” At Clifton Arts Center

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Arts Center presents “ Artistic Endeavors” by Clifton Association of Artists from Wednesday, July 10th to Saturday, August 10th from 1 pm-4 pm. The gallery’s visiting days open to the public are Wednesdays through Saturdays 1 pm-4 pm. Note: General Office Hours: Monday-Friday: 8am-4pm. Call the Arts Center office for more information at: 973-472-5499.

This year’s theme by the Clifton Association of Artists showcases artistic endeavors. A variety of art media such as oil, acrylic, pastels, photography, watercolor, and sculpture from amateur and professional artists are displayed. Someone who is “artistic” is good at a skill in art such as drawing, painting or arranging things in a beautiful or pleasing way. To endeavor in an artistic way is to creatively pursue art and ways of doing art in a better or exploratory way. The artists are using “Artistic Endeavors” to show us how we can appreciate art through skills and process.

The Clifton Association of Artists was established in 1963 by a group of twelve Clifton artists. The mission of the Association is to promote the advancement of art and culture in Clifton by creating an environment for the expression of the visual arts. Presently, the Association has artists that are uniquely talented in their own art styles and media. Since 1964, the Clifton Association of Artists is sponsored by the City of Clifton Recreation Department.

The Arts Center is located on the grounds of the Clifton Municipal Complex, near the Well Water on Well Road. Admission fee suggestion is three dollars. For more information check the websites at: www.cliftonartscenter.org or www.cliftonnj.org. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram.