Art In The Park This Friday!

CLIFTON, NJ – Join the Clifton Recreation Department and the Clifton Art Center Inc. for a day of FREE events to celebrate art in the parks. The event will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. in Jubilee Park, located on the corner of Clifton Avenue and Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ.

Art is an amazing means to make productive use of leisure time and an excellent way to enhance our parks. We have events scheduled for all ages on the 15th. Activities include:

• Sidewalk Chalk Art (5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.) – open to all ages. Chalk provided.

• Walk and Talk with the Board of Recreation (5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.) – Walk around the walk path within the park with some of the Clifton Board of Recreation Commissioners. Ask questions and share recreation memories.

• Art Alley (5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.) – Combine art, nature and fitness as you walk along the Art Alley. Participants will have an opportunity to learn to draw as they walk along each station and sketch the next step to complete a drawing. All supplies provided.

• “En Plein Air” (6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.) – French for the act of painting outdoors. We are calling all aspiring artist to come to the park with a chair and necessary art supplies to create your art. Be inspired by nature and other artist, as you create your masterpiece. Whether you paint, sketch, sculpt, knit, sew, etc. come join in. Performance art is welcome as well.

• Art in the Park Campaign (6:30 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.) – Join Debbie Oliver, Clifton Recreation Supervisor, to talk about opportunities to become involved in this campaign.

There will be a Back2School Outreach drop off station at this event from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Help those in need by donating – pencil cases, glue sticks, safety scissors, # 2 pencils, 2-hole pencil sharpeners, pink erasers, 24-count crayon boxes and backpacks.