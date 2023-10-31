Apple Pie Baking Contest

Attention all bakers!

CLIFTON, NJ – Enter the Clifton Recreation Department’s annual Apple Pie Baking Contest this Sunday, October 29, 2023 at this year’s HarvestFest. Following the Halloween Parade, the HarvestFest will be held at the City Hall Municipal Complex-900 Clifton Ave. from 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Pre-registration online at www.cliftonrec.com is required to enter the contest. Pies must be homemade and must be brought to the City Hall Municipal Grounds between 1:00 and 1:30 p.m. (table will be set-up in the parking lot behind the Clifton Animal Shelter). Prizes are gift certificates to local grocery stores and will be awarded to the top three pies and consolation gifts will be issued for all entries. Winners will be presented at the Harvestfest between 2:00 – 2:30 pm. Please include a list of ingredients on an index card for your apple pie entry.