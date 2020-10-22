Anna Julia Chorazy, M.D., F.A.A.P. of Forest Hills, PA, age 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 12, 2022. Anna was born in Braddock, PA, on February 25, 1936, the only child of Walter and Cecelia (Swiatkowski) Lyjak. She was a graduate of Braddock High School, Waynesburg College, and Woman’s Medical School in Philadelphia. She trained as a resident in Pediatrics at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh then worked at The Children’s Developmental Clinic. She later became the Medical Director of The Children’s Institute for 25 years until her retirement in 2001. She was a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. She was also proud of her Polish heritage and enjoyed operas and polka. Above all, Anna loved her family. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Chester John Chorazy, DDS, MDS; her children, Paula Ann Chorazy, MD, PhD, of Auburn, MI, Mary Ellen Cuccaro, DMD, (Edward) of Forest Hills, and Mark Edward Chorazy, MBA, JD, of Forest Hills; her grandchildren, Mia and Evan Cuccaro; and step-grandchildren, Karalyn and CJ Peters. Sister-in-law of Josephine Hirkala, RN, of Passaic, NJ. Aunt of John Chorazy (Lori, RN), Diane Chorazy, Frank Chorazy, and Karen Hirkala, and the late Robert Hirkala, all of NJ; great-aunt of William Chorazy. Also survived by many cousins and close friends.



Funeral arrangements by WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC., Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh PA 15221. Burial in All Saints Braddock Catholic Cemetery. Gifts in Anna’s memory may be given to The Children’s Institute, 1405 Shady Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15217, .