American Legion Dept of NJ Hosts Leadership Training Workshop

NEW JERSEY – The American Legion Department of New Jersey Ad Hoc Moving Forward Committee will hold a “Leadership Training Workshop” on Saturday, January 13th from 12 to 4 pm at the American Legion Post 170, 33 West Passaic St., Rochelle Park, NJ 07662.

All Department Vice Commanders, DECs, County Officers and aspiring leaders from posts statewide are strongly urged to attend this inaugural, innovative interactive workshop.

Attire is business casual with legion caps. Light refreshments will be served. RSVP by January 6th, 2024 using one of the following ways: visit http://www.njamericanlegion.org or contact Chairman Jack Dunne 201-638-3207.

We are all in this together! Leaders Build Leaders. Join us as we “Move New Jersey Forward!”