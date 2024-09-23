Alliance College Alumni Association 2024 Reunion

September 23, 2024

New ACAA Board of Directors Elected at 2024 Reunion

Erie, PA – The 2024 Alliance College Alumni Association (ACAA) Reunion, held in late August at the Erie Bayfront in Erie, PA, was a weekend of celebration, reconnection, and forward momentum for the alumni community. A highlight of the event was the election of the new ACAA Board of Directors, marking a new chapter for the organization.

The ACAA General Meeting, held on Saturday morning, culminated in the successful nomination and election of new Board officers and members. Alumni engagement was strong throughout, ensuring the election proceeded smoothly and with great enthusiasm.

The newly elected Board of Directors is as follows:

President: Mike Anderson, Class of 1978

Vice-President: Aundréa Cika Heschmeyer, Class of 1985

Treasurer: Louis Sitnik, Class of 1986

Secretary: Susan Burgess Styborski, Class of 1983

Director & Website Committee Chair: Randy Polovick, Class of 1981

Director & Membership Chair: Marcia Pilkiewicz, Class of 1975

Director: Lori Neese Kolin, Class of 1987

Director: Mary Ann Posanski, Class of 1976

Director: Dr. Kathleen Polanski Noce, Class of 1982

Each board member brings experience and dedication to their new role. Together, they are committed to furthering the ACAA’s mission and vision. Their primary goals include strengthening alumni engagement, growing membership, and ensuring the organization’s long-term sustainability.

In his remarks, newly elected President Mike Anderson stated, “Increased alumni engagement will be our main goal as we start. However, our small board cannot do it all, so we will be reaching out to alumni to contribute their time and resources to ‘Keep the Spirit of Alliance College Alive.”

The newly formed board is eager to work closely with the entire alumni community to ensure the continued growth and success of the ACAA in the years to come.

About the Alliance College Alumni Association: Opened in 1912 by the Polish National Alliance, the largest Polish American fraternal insurance organization. For 75 years, the Cambridge Springs, PA-based school nurtured students on its NW Pennsylvania hilltop campus. Alliance College was the crown jewel of higher learning for American Polonia. Its mission was to offer immigrant children advanced education during a time of discrimination while encouraging the study of the Polish language and Polish culture in America. The school ceased operations in 1988. In 2001, the alumni, faculty, and staff of Alliance Academy, Alliance Technical Institute, and Alliance College came together to create the Alumni Association to host reunions, renew acquaintances, share memories, and promote and encourage post-secondary education.

PHOTO ID Caption: (L-R) Mary Ann Posanski (AC ’76); Dr. Kathleen Polanski Noce( AC ‘82); Lori Neese Kolin(AC ‘87); ACAA Membership Chair Marcia Pilkiewicz (AC ‘75); Randy Polovick (AC ‘81); ACAA Officers – Secretary Susan Burgess Styborski (AC ‘83); Treasurer Louis Sitnik (AC ‘86); Vice President Aundréa Cika Heschmeyer (AC ‘85) and Mike Anderson (AC ‘78)