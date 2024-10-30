Alliance College Alumni Assn. Announces Call for Scholarship Applicants

PostEagle

PostEagle October 29, 2024

October 29, 2024 Articles

Articles 0 Comments

The Alliance College Alumni Association, through the arm of its 501(c)(3) Foundation (ACAAF), is now accepting applications for its annual scholarship.

The Foundation Board voted to offer two $2,500 scholarships this year. The awards are available to graduating seniors and full-time students in post-secondary colleges, universities, or technical schools.

The Foundation Trustees will select the winner after reviewing overall academic achievement, interest, and involvement in their community and Polish culture. “The alumni scholarship program allows us to keep the legacy of Alliance College alive,” says Richard Day, ACAAF President.

Eligible students will have at least a 2.5 academic average. While all majors are considered, preference will be given to an applicant majoring or studying Polish language, culture, or history. Additional preference will be given to applicants related to an Alliance College (or Alliance Technical School) alumnus.

The application is available online or for download at https://www.alliancecollege.com and must be postmarked or date-stamped by December 31, 2024. Decisions will be made in January, and winners will receive their scholarship awards in early February.

Lilah Nye was the 2023 scholarship winner. She is in her fourth year at Bowling Green State University, majoring in adolescent to young adult education and specializing in integrated mathematics. This year, she will complete her student teaching at Donnell Middle School in Findlay, Ohio,teaching seventh-grade math. She will also be busy on campus as a tour guide and an honors college ambassador.

“I am honored to represent ACAAF and appreciate all the support I have received from this community,” Nye said. “ I had the privilege of meeting several Alumni last year during the trip to Poland. It was such a wonderful experience learning about the history and culture of both Poland and Alliance College.”

Opened in 1912 by the Polish National Alliance, the largest Polish American fraternal insurance organization, Alliance College was the crown jewel of higher learning for American Polonia. For 75 years, the Cambridge Springs, PA-based school nurtured students on the bucolic hilltop campus. Its mission was to offer immigrant children advanced educations during a time of discrimination while encouraging the study of the Polish language and culture in America.

The school ceased operations in 1987. In 2001, the alumni, faculty, and staff of Alliance Academy, Alliance Technical Institute, and Alliance College came together to create the Alumni Association to host reunions, renew acquaintances, share memories, and promote and encourage post-secondary education.

For further information contact Richard Day, ACAAF President, at 330-858-3712 or email rjd44282@hotmail.com