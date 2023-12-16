Agnieszka Holland Named Honorary Trustee of the KF

The Kosciuszko Foundation is proud to announce that filmmaker Agnieszka Holland has been elected as an Honorary Trustee of the Kosciuszko Foundation. We would also like to wish Agnieszka a Happy Birthday. Sto Lat!

Photo: Marek Skulimowski, KF President and Executive Director, awarded Agnieszka Holland the Medal of Recognition at the 2022 KF Annual Fundraising Ball in New York.

KF President Marek Skulimowski said, “Agnieszka Holland has been a supporter of the Foundation for many years. She is committed to our cause of education and promoting Polish culture and has been an active participant as a guest of honor and recipient of the KF Medal of Recognition and Pioneer Award during the New York Ball in 2022 and the Annual Gala in Washington, D.C., in 2015. She is also an Honorary Patron of the upcoming KF Polish Film Festival in Washington, D.C.”

As a bold and accomplished filmmaker, the Oscar-nominated Holland captivates audiences by delving into artistic, historical, and socially significant narratives in a unique manner. Her distinctive style leaves a lasting impression on viewers, contributing to worldwide cultural dialogue.

KF Chairman Alex Storozynski said, “Agnieszka Holland’s films make people think. She often shows life from the point of view of the underdog no matter where they’re from, their skin color, or religion. There’s a saying that journalism works to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable. Holland’s art often stands up for the afflicted.”

As an Honorary Trustee of the KF, Ms. Holland joins esteemed individuals such as her mentor, Oscar winner Andrzej Wajda, Nobel laureates Prof. Roald Hoffmann and Prof. Frank Wilczek, Prof. Norman Davies, Prof. Maria Siemionow, and artist Rafal Olbinski. We are honored to welcome her to our Board, and we look forward to benefiting from her insights and expertise in advancing the Foundation’s mission.