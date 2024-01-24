Adults, Express Your Hopes With Vision Boards

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Adults and seniors, bring vivid form to your hopes and dreams through the art of collage. Create vision boards at the Ocean County Library Toms River Branch, 11 AM Thursday, January 25.

“Imagine and Achieve: Vision Boards for Adults and Seniors” in the Branch’s Makerspace is an enriching experience of mixed media creative expression. Vision boards are depictions of aspirations, goals and desires, fed by the creator’s imagination.

Materials will be supplied. Attendees are encouraged to enhance their vision boards with their own special pictures and images.

Please register at https://bit.ly/OclTrImagine to attend this free program. For more information, stop by the OCL Toms River Branch, 101 Washington Street, call (732) 349-6200, or visit www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events.

