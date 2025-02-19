A “Wealth “ of Knowledge

Our commitment in The Stolarz Wealth Management Group at Morgan Stanley is to help uncover the unique needs of our clients. We work with you to determine your risk parameters, create an understanding of your expectations, and help construct a holistic plan that is designed to put you on the path to your goals. “What is your vision for the wealth you’ve created? For the legacy you are building? How does this fit in with who you are and the current financial landscape? “

With the collective experience and stability of over 45 years with Morgan Stanley and predecessor firms and a diverse background within the industry, we have experience with the unique challenges, styles and strategies that distinguish wealthy investors. We will work with you to help you preserve and grow your wealth, relying on the insights of seasoned investment professionals, a premier trading and execution platform, and a full spectrum of investment choices.

This combination of personal attention and financial opportunities can create unexpected and welcomed opportunities. We believe that each client’s financial life deserves the broadest possible scope of expertise, and we are committed to helping you have an experience that is both satisfying and rewarding.

-Irene Stolarz Named one of Forbes’ Top Women Wealth Advisors 2020

-Irene Stolarz Named one of Forbes’ Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State in 2022.

-The Stolarz Wealth Management Group is proud to have been named one of Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams for 2023, 2024 & 2025.

Forbes America's Top Women Wealth Advisors

Forbes America's Top Women Wealth Advisors & Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In- State

