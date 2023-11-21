A Recital of Songs At The Kosciuszko Foundation

November 20, 2023

NEW YORK – Join us for a recital featuring highly acclaimed Polish Chamber Musicians performing works by Polish composers: Mieczyslaw Weinberg, Roman Ryterband, Fryderyk Chopin, Ignacy Jan Paderewski, and Mieczyslaw Karlowicz. The event will take place on Thursday, December 7th, 7:30 p.m. at the Kosciuszko Foundation, 15 E. 65th Street, New York, NY 10065. FREE ADMISSION (In lieu of admission, a donation towards the Kosciuszko Foundation is appreciated).

PROGRAM:

Mieczysław Weinberg (1919-1996) Biblia cygańska / The Gypsy Bible op. 57, lyrics: J. Tuwim

Biblia cygańska / The Gypsy Bible

Żydek / Little Jewish Boy

Kusy / The Skimpy

Aptekarz majowy / May Apothecary

Moment

Dwa Wiatry / Two Winds

Ślepcy / The Blind

Roman Ryterband (1914-1879) – Three Hebrew Songs

Natof Natfa Hadim’a, lyrics: Ch. N. Bialik

Shoshan La-Shoshana, lyrics: S. Tchernichovski

Naghila, Nit’alsa Ba-ahavim, lyrics: S. Tchernichovski

Fryderyk Chopin (1810-1849)

Piosnka litewska / Lithuanian song op. 74 no. 16, lyrics: S. Witwicki

Ignacy Jan Paderewski (1860-1941)

Chłopca mego mi zabrali / They have sent away my lover op. 7 no. 4, lyrics: A. Asnyk

Mieczysław Karłowicz (1976-1909)

Mów do mnie jeszcze / Talk to me more, op. 3 no. 1 lyrics: K.Tetmajer

Pamiętam ciche jasne złote dnie / I remember quiet, clear, golden days, op. 1 no. 5 lyrics: K.Tetmajer

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Polish soprano Magdalena Molendowska graduated from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, where she was the first Pole in the history of the institution to win the prestigious Gold Medal in her final year. She also graduated with honors from the Stanisław Moniuszko in Gdańsk in the singing class of Dariusz Paradowski. She mastered her skills at the Opera Studio – Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia in Rome, where she worked, among others, under the direction of Renata Scotto.

Since 2011, she has been a soloist with the Polish National Opera in Warsaw, where she made her debut in Jakob Lenz by Wolfgang Rihm. In the 2012/13 season, she returned to the Teatr Wielki Opera Narodowa to perform the title role in Halka by Stanisław Moniuszko. She has also sung with the Wrocław Opera House, Glyndebourne Festival, and Clonter Opera. For a number of years, she performed with Gdansk Chamber Opera.

Bartłomiej Wezner is one of the most versatile pianists of his generation: a soloist, a chamber music instrumentalist, a teacher, and a promoter of culture. He is the winner of a number of international chamber music competitions. A graduate of the Feliks Nowowiejski Academy of Music in Bydgoszcz in the class of the piano taught by Professor Ewa Pobłocka (2006). In the years

2002–2004, he also studied under Professor Jerzy Sulikowski. In 2013, he completed his doctoral studies with the degree of Doctor of Musical Arts, and, in 2019, habilitation. In 2020, started working at the Feliks Nowowiejski Academy of Music in Bydgoszcz as a Professor as well as the dean of the Faculty of Piano Chamber Music.

This project is co-financed by the Minister of Culture and National Heritage of the Republic of Poland from the state budget and by the Malopolska Region.