Call for Debutantes KF’s 87th Annual Dinner & Ball

For many decades, the Kosciuszko Foundation Annual Dinner and Ball allowed many young women to make their debut. During the Foundation’s upcoming 87th Ball, in a year marking 99 years of the organization’s activities, the Foundation brings a splendid tradition back to life and once again gives young ladies the chance to become debutantes.

The Kosciuszko Foundation Accepts Applications for Debutantes for the 2024 Fundraising Dinner and Ball.

All young ladies of high character, educational achievements, and recognized community service between the ages of 16 and 23 are invited to be presented to society during the Kosciuszko Foundation 87th Annual Dinner and Ball to be held on April 20, 2024, at the Plaza in NYC.

The application fee of $10,000 includes the following:

A table for ten guests

A full-page advertisement in the Ball Journal

A Make-up and photo session at the Kosciuszko Foundatio

For more information, go to www.thekf.org or call 212-734-2130

Being a debutante was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for me. (…) It is a memorable night you will cherish forever. – Mikhaela Ackerman