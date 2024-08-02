80th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising

PostEagle

PostEagle July 31, 2024

July 31, 2024 Featured

Featured 0 Comments

Chicago, IL – The Polish Museum of America (PMA) invites you to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising. The event will begin on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 4:20 pm at the PMA Great Hall with a meeting with Warsaw Uprising veteran Taduesz Gubała and a short artistic program. At 5:00 pm, we will commemorate the “W” hour with 63 seconds of silence, followed by a screening of the documentary film, Behold a Day of Blood and Honor directed by Paul Grajnert and Jan Lorys.

Free admission.

The Polish Museum of America is located at 984 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60642. All visitors are welcome. For more information: COMMEMORATING the 80th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising (polishmuseumofamerica.org)