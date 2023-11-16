6th Interdisciplinary Conference: Women For Women
- November 13, 2023
6TH INTERDISCIPLINARY CONFERENCE: WOMEN FOR WOMEN
ILLINOIS – On November 19, 2023, ten wonderful and outstanding women from various fields: medicine, psychology, business and art, will share with you their knowledge, expertise and experience from various aspects of their professional and everyday life.
If you are wondering how to achieve success in business, how to take care of your physical and mental health, how to fight addictions, be a good mother, or if you are considering buying a house or furnishing it in a stylish way – this meeting is for you!
See you on Nov.19th, 2023 at 10 am!
Polish Museum of America
984 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60642.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/723421171197?aff=oddtdtcreator
