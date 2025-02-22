Post Eagle Newspaper

CLIFTON, NJ – The Athenia Business Association is now making plans for our annual street fair, which will be held on Sunday, September 21, 2025 from 11 am to 5 pm.

This year we are inviting everyone to join us and be a part of a great community event, which has been going on now for over 20 years. And by doing so, you will also be giving back to the community, because proceeds from the street fair go towards a music scholarship for a graduating Clifton High School student, and other ABA events.

We would like to invite merchants, civic groups & organizations, and Clifton school clubs. The ABA is also looking for more vendors. What a great way to showcase your school, school clubs, and school organizations! Join us by becoming a vendor at the street fair. It’s also another way to fundraise and enjoy the day as well.

Van Houten Ave will be a giant town block party, exhibitors displaying their merchandise, a host of vendors, food, a stage with entertainment & music, rides for the children, and much more!