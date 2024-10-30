Team Trump Announcement On Polish-Americans

October 28, 2024

Hello There –

It’s no secret that Kamala Harris is desperate to shore up bleeding support for her and Democrats in northeast Pennsylvania and its large Polish-American population, who got a shoutout from her during the presidential debate.

Since she doesn’t have anything useful to say about the economy, inflation, immigration, and crime, Kamala’s been courting Polish Pennsylvanians by running with the delusional claim that President Trump would be weak on Russia and threaten the security of Poland and the rest of Europe. It’s worth remembering that Europe, including Russia and Ukraine, weren’t at full-scale war under the Trump presidency – that changed just over a year after Kamala and Joe Biden took office.

Far from destabilizing Europe, President Trump’s diplomacy got NATO allies to step up their defense spending, an effort that was cheered by Poland. Under the Trump administration, U.S.-Poland defense ties blossomed, strengthening Poland’s position as a bulwark in Central Europe.

And we don’t even need to peddle fake news about trumped-up Polish community endorsements to make our case – just listen to the President of Poland himself, Andrzej Duda.

Duda stressed that President Trump “understands the strategic importance” of Poland, and that “we understand each other perfectly.” Duda touted how the Trump administration approved sales of state-of-the-art F35 jets to Poland, adding that the Trump administration was a “very good period for Poland.”

Kamala Camp might want to leave the hysterical Trump-will-cause-WWIII messaging back in 2016.

Bottom Line: Another four years of disaster at home and abroad or a return to the peace, prosperity, and stability of the Trump administration. It’s an easy choice for Pennsylvanians, Polish or not.

TEAM TRUMP

PENNSYLVANIA COMMUNICATIONS