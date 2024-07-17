Baseball & Softball Alive In Poland

Dear Friends,

Baseball and Softball are alive and well in Poland. Kutno won the Little League U-12 tournament in June, 2024. If anyone has Umpire Equipment they want to donate send it to 222 Ocean Drive East, Stamford, CT 06902. We are also looking for baseball and softball equipment. For additional Information call Al Koproski – Pres. PNYBF (Polish National Youth Baseball Foundation) at 203-323-9944.

photo: Recent tournament held in Kutno.