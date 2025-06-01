Post Eagle Newspaper

PostEagle

After a long break from campaigning, Donald Trump is heading to Wisconsin and Michigan next week. His Midwest trip comes as a new poll shows the race tightening in those key swing states.

A Bloomberg News/Morning Consult survey released March 26 had President Joe Biden gaining ground in six battleground states, with the president leading in Wisconsin for the first time in six surveys and tied with Trump in Michigan. Trump led in both states in a February survey by the same pollster.

Trump’s Green Bay rally and Grand Rapids speech on April 2 will be his first traditional campaign events in more than two weeks, since an Ohio rally on March 16. (Trump more recently held press conferences after a court appearance and a slain New York City police officer’s wake.)

Trump’s lack of campaigning in recent weeks contrasts sharply with Biden. The president recently blitzed battleground states with a string of rallies and other campaign events.

Biden has taken the opportunity to depict Trump as lacking vigor, reversing an attack Trump and his supporters have made against the president.

