Lecture By Honorable Aldona Wos At University of Miami

PostEagle

PostEagle October 26, 2023

October 26, 2023 Articles

Articles 0 Comments

FLORIDA – You are cordially invited to a lecture on “Polish-Estonian Relations and Their Importance In Current Events” by The Honorable Aldona Wos. The lecture will take place on Thursday, November 2nd, 2023 @ 7:00 pm at the University of Miami in the Kislak Center.

Ambassador Woś will shed light on the essence of Estonian-Polish solidarity and its importance in current events.

Warsaw and Tallin are destined to cooperate because of their shared history, commonality of interests, and similar geopolitical challenges. Both Poland and Estonia have experienced alike vicissitudes of fate, usually at the hands of their predatory neighbors, in particular Russia and Germany. Therefore the Poles and the Estonians are drawn together. Sharing affirmative attitudes to freedom has allowed them consistently to cooperate on a variety of practical issues: defense preparation, energy security, infrastructural projects, cultural exchanges, and others.

In addition to bilateral endeavors, both Estonia and Poland constitute a part of a larger mosaic in the region. Not only are their part of many joint initiatives in the Intermarium, lands between the Baltic, Black, and Adriatic seas, but they also are members of the European Union and NATO. They tend to speak in unison on some of the EU issues and military defense affairs.

The Honorable Aldona Woś, M.D.

President, The Institute of World Politics

Ambassador Aldona Z. Woś is the President of The Institute of World Politics, where she has served on the Board for over 15 years. In 2004, Ambassador Woś was appointed as the U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Estonia. From 2013 to 2015, she served as North Carolina’s Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, overseeing more than 18,000 employees across North Carolina and a nearly $20 billion budget. In 2017, President Trump appointed Ambassador Woś as the Vice Chair of the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships and in 2020, he nominated her to be the U.S. Ambassador to Canada. Ambassador Woś also serves on the boards of The Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, the Council of American Ambassadors, and University of North Carolina Wilmington, as well as on the Duke Law Board of Visitors. Ambassador Woś earned her M.D. at the Warsaw Medical Academy. Her career as a doctor included private practice, corporate medicine, clinical care, teaching, and consulting for both hospitals and private industry.

A reception will follow the lecture.

Registration: bit.ly@Rosenstiel_Nov02

humanities.miami.edu

For more information visit: www.ampolinstitute.com

This lecture is part of the Lady Blanka Rosenstiel Endowed Program in Polish Heritage 2023-2024 Series.