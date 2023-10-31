Military Care Packages

October 26, 2023

CLIFTON, NJ – Clifton Cares is packing for our military in November, so we are reaching out to you, our supportive Clifton’ites, for your generous donations of food. Partnering with us is the Disabled American Veterans in Clifton, Visions Federal Credit Union and United Way of Passaic County. All agencies will be collecting supplies before the packing night and will also be volunteering that night as well. The number of people are restricted at the Senior Center, so we cannot open the packing to other volunteers at this time.

Needed items are small bottles of toiletries, sanitizers, shampoo, as well as food and snacks. Favorites of the soldiers are Rommen noodles, beef jerky, crackers, gum, power bars and all kinds of cookies and candy. They also need powders to put in their water to make it more flavorable. Christmas cards will also be written by Clifton school children so if you want to send wishes from your family, please bring your cards to the City Hall bin. They love mail from home.

All donations can be brought to the Clifton Cares bin at Clifton City Hall any time, and at the DAV Chapter 2, 315 Hazel St. every day between 5 and 9 PM. Donations at these locations will be accepted till November 13.

Monetary donations are always appreciated. Packages are now $21.40 each to mail. Clifton Cares is a 501c3 non-profit so your donation, payable to Clifton Cares Inc., is tax deductible. Your donation should be sent to Clifton Cares Inc., Clifton City Hall, 900 Clifton Ave., Clifton, NJ 07013.

If you know of a military person deployed oversees, we would like to add him or her to our list. Please contact Chris Liszner at 973 650-2719 with the information.

Thank you for your continued support in bringing a little bit of home to our troops.