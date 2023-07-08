KF Announces Washington DC Polish Film Festival

PostEagle

PostEagle June 28, 2023

June 28, 2023 Featured

Featured 0 Comments

The Kosciuszko Foundation in Washington, D.C. is proud and excited to announce a major new initiative: Washington DC Polish Film Festival.

This is a brand-new project, aimed to continue and expand the KF efforts to promote Polish culture in the US capital and to support cultural exchanges between our nations.

Now, with a wealth of leading filmmakers like Agnieszka Holland (Europa, Europa, Mr. Jones), Jerzy Skolimowski (EO), Pawel Pawlikowski (Ida, Cold War) and so many more filmmakers of the younger generation, Polish cinematography is recognized worldwide for its consistent quality and excellence.

The KF DC wants our community to be among the first to see the new films each year. Our goal is to celebrate and enjoy contemporary Polish culture in a special way, surrounded by friends and guests from Poland to make the experience more vivid and personal.

The first festival will be held at the end of May / beginning of June 2024, but to make it happen we are starting to work on it now.

Presently, we are in the process of creating a Board of Directors to support and manage Festival’s key activities. There are still a few seats left, so please contact us as soon as possible if you are interested to join. We are looking forward to receiving your replies! Please send a resume and a ‘statement of interest’ to KFDC@THEKF.ORG

The Board Directors will be responsible for:

choosing the films

selecting a jury to award prizes

helping with securing a venue

developing festival events like an opening reception, meetings with filmmakers and actors, closing ceremonies

getting involved in fundraising activities and promotion

performing some administrative tasks

Besides involvement in all decision making, we also expect our Board Members to contribute $1,000 annually (for each festival). Board Directors will be chosen for one year, with an option to renew for additional years as determined by the Board. The role of the Directors of the Board also comes with exclusive incentives.

Initial Board will be selected by the KF Festival Leadership:

Festival’s Director Barbara Bernhardt,

Festival’s Artistic Director Anna Tarnawska,

and Board of Directors’ Chairman Martin Kabat,

but the future Board Members will be selected by the Board itself.

A collaborative Board will consult with KF Festival Leadership on key matters relating to finance and funding. The Board, however, would have decision-making authority on such matters as film, jury, awards, and future member selection. Once we have a working Board in place, we will begin our efforts to launch a film festival that we hope will take its place among the best festivals in the US.

If you are passionate about film, Polish culture, and want to help promote what’s best in contemporary Polish cinematography – please join this exciting project!

For more information go to www.thekf.org