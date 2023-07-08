AIPC Scholarship Deadline

June 26, 2023

Great News! – The American Institute of Polish Culture is extending their Scholarship application deadline to July 17, 2023!

Due to popular demand, they have decided to give a little more time to students to gather all the requirements to apply for the Harriet Orsay and the Lennox Family Award for Excellence Scholarships.

Scholarships are awarded on a merit basis to full time undergraduates and graduates in all fields of study who are American citizens or permanent residents, preferably of Polish descent.

The NEW deadline for submission is July 17th, 2023.

This year award amount has been increased from $1,500 to $2000. For more information visit American Institute of Polish Culture website – ampolinstitute.com/requirements/

Kindly share with family and friends.

Please keep in mind that they have limited staffing between June 26 and July 26. All inquiries should be made via email at assistant@ampolinstitute.org. Allow 2-5 days for replies. Scholarship applications instructions are on the website.