Maria (“Majka”) Derkacz-Strybel

(1947-2022)

Majka went on to her eternal reward on 2 August 2022 following her third and final stroke in eight months’ time. She was the wife of our long standing Warsaw correspondent Robert Strybel.

Known to her friends as Majka, she was an author and translator specializing in Polish and world culinary arts.

To her bereaved husband Robert and son Lesław, she was the irreplaceable heart and soul of the Strybel home who will be sorely missed.

A Requiem Mass for the repose of her soul was celebrated at Warsaw’s Northern Cemetery after which she was interred in the family grave.

*****

Eternal rest grant unto Her, o Lord, and may the perpetual light shine upon Her. May She rest in peace.

Wieczny odpoczynek racz Jej dać, Panie, a światłość wiekuista niechaj Jej świeci. Niech odpoczywa w pokou.