Clifton Arts Center Gallery Present “In Motion” Art Exhibit

NEW JERSEY – The Clifton Arts Center presents “In Motion” by Clifton Association of Artists from Wednesday, August 10th to Saturday, September 3rd from 1pm-4pm. On Saturday, August 13th from 1pm-4pm there will be a Meet & Greet opening for all the artists. The exhibition’s visiting days open to public are Wednesdays through Saturdays 1 pm-4 pm. (artwork of “Housten, we’ve got a problem” by Tom Dzubina)

This year’s theme by the Clifton Association of Artists showcases movement. A variety of art media such as oil, acrylic, pastels, photography, watercolor and sculpture from amateur and professional artists are displayed. The artists are depicting the flow of motion and movement through their art. There is real power when we start by moving and taking action.

The Clifton Association of Artists was established in 1963 by a group of twelve Clifton artists. The mission of the Association is to promote the advancement of art and culture in Clifton by creating an environment for the expression of the visual arts. Presently, the Association has artists that are uniquely talented in their own art styles and media. Since 1964, the Clifton Association of Artists is sponsored by the City of Clifton Recreation Department.

The Arts Center is located on the grounds of the Clifton Municipal Complex, near the Well Water on Well Road. Admission fee suggestion is three dollars. For more information check the websites at: www.cliftonartscenter.org or www.cliftonnj.org. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram.