PNH Needs Your Help!

Greetings Corporate Members, Social Members and Friends of The Polish National Home of Hartford, CT.

The PNH is in need of your assistance .

As hard as the volunteer Board of Directors and our limited number of member volunteers try, we are unable to maintain this historic property in a manner consistent with it’s stature.

We are in dire need of volunteers to assist with ongoing property maintenance, including but not limited to:

-lawn mowing

-trimming

-debris removal

-flower bed maintenance

-bush trimming

-entry door painting and minor repair

and more.

Outdoor tasks can be completed whenever you are available.

If you can help, please do !

Let us know what you can help with and when you might assist.

The Polish National Home is located at 60 Charter Oak Ave. – Pulaski Plaza, Hartford, CT 06106.

Contact us at

info@polishhomect.org

Dziękuję