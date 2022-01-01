PNH Needs Your Help!

Greetings Corporate Members, Social Members and Friends of The Polish National Home of Hartford, CT.
The PNH is in need of your assistance.
As hard as the volunteer Board of Directors and our limited number of member volunteers try, we are unable to maintain this historic property in a manner consistent with it’s stature.
We are in dire need of volunteers to assist with ongoing property maintenance, including but not limited to:
-lawn mowing
-trimming
-debris removal
-flower bed maintenance
-bush trimming
-entry door painting and minor repair
and more.
Outdoor tasks can be completed whenever you are available.
If you can help, please do!
Let us know what you can help with and when you might assist.
The Polish National Home is located at 60 Charter Oak Ave. – Pulaski Plaza, Hartford, CT 06106.
Contact us at
info@polishhomect.org
Dziękuję