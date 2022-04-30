Trupa Trupa from Poland To Perform This Saturday

Trupa Trupa is an art-rock, psychedelic post punk band from Gdańsk, Poland. According to Metro, they combine post-punk and psych with skill. “The Beatles sing Joy Division oversimplifies them but doesn’t misrepresent them.” According to The Guardian, “the band’s music blends off-kilter melodies, dense instrumentation and lyrical explorations of the darkest side of the human condition.” The Times compares them to Sonic Youth, Radiohead and the Manchester scene in the 80s. According to Mojo, their “gripping and energetic record packs a serious punch.” KEXP highlights “ominous guitars, stern rhythms and haunting melodies” and The Quietus agrees. As Pitchfork describes, “Trupa Trupa are the rare dystopian post-punk band to embrace optimism and levity as necessary survival mechanisms. They may not have the perfect prescription for a better world, but they welcome you to imagine one together.” Trupa Trupa are Grzegorz Kwiatkowski, Tomek Pawluczuk, Wojtek Juchniewicz and Rafal Wojczal.

The band’s North American tour is co-organized with the Adam Mickiewicz Institute, co-sponsored by the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage of the Republic of Poland, and presented in partnership with the Polish Cultural Institute in New York and the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Washington, D.C.